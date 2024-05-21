Mostly good driving conditions across the Island with a few areas of fog

There are some fog patches on the Avalon and Burin Peninsula north to Goobies. Elsewhere, it’s clear sailing across the Island. In Labrador, roads are wet for most areas.

The Beaumont Hamel is operating on the Flanders schedule. The Beaumont Hamel will be taking fuel this evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. which means that crossing and the 7:00 p.m. crossing from Bell Island are cancelled. Other ferries including Marine Atlantic are operating on schedule.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.