Wet roads and several flight delays this morning

Roads across the province are wet this morning with areas of fog on the Avalon, and central sections of the Island.

The MV Beaumont Hamel has been reassigned to the Fogo Island/Change Island service. The Astron W is following the two-vessel summer schedule, departing Fogo Island at 7:15 a.m. Air service remains in place between Charlottetown and Norman Bay on Monday and Thursday.

There are numerous flight delays this morning. At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 200 and 201 are delayed, Air Canada flights 696, 1519, and 1573 are delayed, and PAL flights 9221 and 921 are delayed.

In Gander PAL flights 9221 and 921 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Westjet flights 415 and 521 are delayed.