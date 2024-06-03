Hospitality NL expressing concern on new Marine Atlantic vessel

Hospitality NL is expressing concern about the announcement from Marine Atlantic on mechanical issues with its newest vessel the Ala’suinu.

Craig Foley, CEO of Hospitality NL said in a statement “The impact of any potential delay in this service could be devastating as the sector is just starting to recover from some of the toughest years our members have ever had to face. We will continue to monitor the developments through regular communications with Marine Atlantic Inc. and the Department of Tourism Culture Arts and Recreation. Delivering on our brand promise to our visitors is a commitment we all take very seriously”.

Marine Atlantic is currently investigating mechanical issues with the vessel. In a statement, the corporation says in the coming days it will be determined if the Ala’suinu’s original enter service date of June 14 will be impacted.

An update on the Ala’suinu is expected from Marine Atlantic this week.