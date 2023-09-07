Morning traffic update

Western and central sections of Newfoundland have good driving conditions this morning. Along the south coast and the Avalon, there are fog patches and roads are wet in areas of showers.

Across western Labrador roads are wet, elsewhere across the Big Land roads are dry.

Watch out for moose and reduce your speed in areas of fog.

Marine Atlantic is operating on schedule. The MV Legionnaire is operating solo this morning between Bell Island and Portugal Cove, the MV Flanders is out of service. Other ferries in the provincial network are on time.

PAL Airlines flight PB901 from St. John’s to Deer Lake is delayed. PAL Airlines flight 901 from Deer Lake to Happy Valley-Goose Bay is delayed.