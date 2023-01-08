Moose-vehicle collision on T.C.H. sends one to hospital

The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a moose on the TCH suffered reported minor injuries. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Warning: The following contains images that may be disturbing to some.

One person was taken to hospital following a moose-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway late Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of the highway, just past the Foxtrap weigh scales, at about 4:45 p.m.. The driver of a sedan traveling west struck the animal and lost control of the car. The vehicle left the road and traveled down an embankment, coming to rest near a rock wall. The car suffered extensive damage.

The driver of the car was assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. The moose was killed by the impact.

Traffic was slowed in the area as emergency personnel worked and while the animal was removed the the road.

The scene of a moose-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway