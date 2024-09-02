Monday’s Forecast; Showers become more numerous across the Island

The weather turn a bit more unsettled across much of the Island today as showers are likely for most areas at times. Rain will also become more widespread on the West Coast as a cold front approaches. This will eventually cool things down on the Island, but it will be another couple days. Parts of Labrador, mainly the west, are already post-front, and temperatures there will be in the lower teens!
MONDAY: The West Coast will see some rain, while scattered showers are likely across the rest of the Island. Expect mainly cloudy skeis and widespread showers in the Big Land around a large area of low pressure over northern Quebec. Highs reach the upper teens to mid 20s on the Island. Coastal and southeast Labrador will get back to the 20s, while cooler air arrives in the west. Highs in the west will be knocked down to the lower teens.
TUESDAY: Showers will be found on the Avalon as a cold front passes through. Highs reach the mid to upper teens on the Island and 10 to 15 in Labrador.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers across the Island with highs in the middle to upper teens. Labrador will see highs in the lower teens.