Monday night’s forecast; quiet Tuesday ahead of a damp (and snowy for some) rest of the week

The weather on Tuesday will generally be quiet across the Province. The exception will be Labrador West, where snow will move during the late morning or early afternoon. The snow will spread eastward across the Big Land and arrive on the coast Tuesday night. The system bringing the snow to Labroadr will bring rain to Newfoundland on Wednesday. The exception will be in the Long Range Mountains, north of Corner Brook, where snow will fly from Wednesday into Thursday. In fact, by the end of the week.
The rain on the Island will fall through Wednesday and that will transition into more showery weather Thursday and Friday. However, it will be cold enough that some areas will see the rain mix with or change to wet snow.
Parts of the GNP and southeast Labrador are going to see heavy snowfall this week. I break it down in tonight’s forecast on the NTV Evening News Hour.