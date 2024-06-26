Minor injuries reported after car strikes pole on Harbour Drive

The driver of a car who struck a pole on Harbour Drive on Wednesday afternoon reportedly suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

Crews were called to Harbour Drive, near Becks Cove, shortly after 3:30 p.m.. The driver of an eastbound car had crossed oncoming lanes before going over the sidewalk and striking a utility pole. The vehicle sustained extensive damage, however the pole was unaffected. Personnel tended to the driver, who is reported to have suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was unknown at the time. Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared.