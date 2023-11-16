Minister Pike to Announce Results of Affordable Rental Housing Program Request for Proposals

Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation Paul Pike will highlight the results of the Request for Proposals for the Affordable Rental Housing Program today.

The announcement will take place at the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of Newfoundland and Labrador offices,in St. John’s at 11:30 a.m.

Pike will be joined at the announcement by Alexis Foster, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of Newfoundland and Labrador and Kelly Heisz, Executive Director of SeniorsNL.