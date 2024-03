Minister Responsible for the Office of Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons is in New York City for a meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations.

The 68th session of the Commission is meeting from March 10 to 14.

Delegates from around the world are attending and the focus will be on accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective.