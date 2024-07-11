Minister Davis to Announce Funding for Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games

Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will announce sponsorship funding today from the Multi-Materials Stewardship Board’s (MMSB), in support of the 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games.

Minister Davis will be joined by Derm Flynn, Board Chair, MMSB, and Judy Morrow and Neil Kearley, Co-Chairs of the NL Summer Games Host Committee.

The event will take place at the Wilbur Sparkes Recreation Complex, 12 Station Road, Bay Roberts, beginning at 12:30 p.m. NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary will be there and will have a full report at 6.