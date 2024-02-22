News

Minister Abbott Attending Ministers Meeting in Montreal

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure John Abbott will attend a meeting of Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Ministers Responsible for Transportation and Highway Safety.

The meeting will take place today and tomorrow in Montréal.

The ministers will discuss enhancing transportation safety, security and the resiliency and decarbonization of the transportation system, as well as addressing the widening transportation infrastructure gaps that exist in northern and rural regions of the country.

