Marystown moose hunter convicted, fined after firing rifle too close to playground

A Marystown man was handed a hefty penalty after he fired a rifle too close to a playground.

Gerard Bonnell was moose hunting in Mooring Cove on the Burin Peninsula on Oct. 9 of last year when he discharged the firearm.

He pleaded guilty in provincial court in Grand Bank to charges of discharging a firearm within 1,000 metres of a playground and not exercising reasonable care for the safety of others.

Bonnell was fined $1,000 and is prohibited from hunting moose and caribou for five years.

The high-powered rifle used in the offence was forfeited to the Crown. An adult male moose was also seized.

