Mark Callanan named City of St. John’s Poet Laureate

Mark Callanan has been named the newest Poet Laureate by the City of St. John’s.

City Council approved the appointment on October 3, following the recommendation of the Poet Laureate Selection Committee.

Callanan is the author of three full-length collections of poetry. He also co-edited The Breakwater Book of Contemporary Newfoundland Poetry and was one of the founding editors of the literary journal Riddle Fence.

The City of St. John’s Poet Laureate receives an honorarium of $5,000 per year and acts as an ambassador for literary arts and will integrate literary arts into a range of official and unofficial civic events.