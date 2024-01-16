Marine Institute Celebrates 60th Anniversary

The Marine Institute is celebrating its 60th Anniversary.

For six decades the Marine Institute has provided education, research capabilities and industry innovation in the marine sector.

Back in 1964, the facility was led by Dr. William Hampton. The college delivered two preliminary programs to 146 students. There were 22 instructors, 12 administrative staff, a librarian, a registrar and a three-member advisory board.

The courses offered instruction on marine navigation, fish processing and care of nets and other fishing gear.