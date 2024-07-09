Marine Atlantic’s newest ferry Ala’suinu preparing to set sail on Wednesday following delays

Marine Atlantic’s newest ferry is scheduled to set sail tomorrow, on Wednesday July 10th, after a number of delays to its start date.

The Ala’suinu was originally suppose to begin servicing the Argentia route back in June, but was delayed because of mechanical issues with the vessel. However, now Marine Atlantic says that port trials have been progressing positively, and the Ala’suinu will be ready to begin the Argentia service tomorrow.

The organization says customers will be contacted directly if there are any other schedule changes, and have said they were not ready for the vessel to leave port, until they could be assured of a smooth sailing for the safety of all on board.

The Ala’suinu’s port trials continue to progress positively and we are preparing for the Argentia service to start on Wednesday. As per normal process, customers will be contacted directly should any additional schedule adjustments be required. pic.twitter.com/V7Qu3gsrRl — Marine Atlantic (@MAferries) July 8, 2024