Marine Atlantic says weather may impact Wednesday and Thursday’s crossings – August 9 and 10, 2023

Marine Atlantic is advising passengers of a potential weather impact on Wednesday and Thursday’s crossings between North Sydney, NS, and Channel-Port aux Basques, NL.

Passengers are advised there is a high potential that operations on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. will be impacted by a forecasted weather event. The early morning crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Thursday, August 10, 2023, may also be impacted

Predicted winds in excess of 40 knots (75 km/h) and 5-meter seas are expected. It is likely that the following sailings will be canceled:

Port aux Basques to North Sydney, 9 Aug. at 11:45

North Sydney to Port aux Basques, 9 Aug. at 12:15

North Sydney to Port aux Basques, 9 Aug. at 17:45

Port aux Basques to North Sydney, 10 Aug. at 06:30

Passengers on these sailings are encouraged to consider traveling today due to limited availability on many upcoming sailings. Please contact Reservations for the latest availability and to amend your booking at 1-800-341-7981.

Check for updates at https://www.marineatlantic.ca/