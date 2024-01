Marble Mountain has announced the opening date for the 2024 season.

The mountain will welcome skiers and snowboarders on Thursday, January 18th.

The Lightning Express will open at 10:00 a.m.

Some runs remain closed at this time. On the west side, Crooked Feeder, Chilliwack, Hansen’s Run, and Marble Chute are groomed.

Snowmaking efforts are underway.