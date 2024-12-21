Man involved in Waterford hospital incident now facing second degree-murder charge

After a 66-year-old man was taken to hospital for life threatening injuries following an attack from another patient at the Waterford hospital on Thursday evening, police arrested 30-year-old Thomas Parsley for attempted murder and assault with a weapon. Today, police confirmed the 66-year-old succumbed to his injuries, and now Thomas Parsley is facing second degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court today to hear to his latest charges.

NTV News is tacking the story and will have more information as it becomes available.