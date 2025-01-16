Man found breaking into vehicles on hotel parking lot

Just after 1:00 a.m. this morning the RNC were called to a hotel in the downtown area of St. John’s.

Hotel staff reported that a man was breaking into vehicles.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the male as he was attempting to break into a vehicle. The 44-year-old male fled on foot but was arrested after a brief foot chase.

He was arrested for mischief, possession of a break-in instrument, breach of court orders and resisting arrest.

Officers also determined that there was a warrant in effect for the man.

He was conveyed to the St. John’s City Lock Up.