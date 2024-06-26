Man facing multiple charges involving three vehicle thefts across policing jurisdictions

Forty-year-old Corey Benoit is facing multiple charges involving three stolen vehicles.

The (RNC received a report of a stolen vehicle from Labrador City on June 18. Benoit was quickly identified and the vehicle description was shared with the RCMP as information indicated that he had left RNC jurisdiction.

On June 20, Forteau RCMP located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Blanc Sablon Ferry Terminal. Benoit was located in the vehicle; he was arrested for theft of the vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime. Two firearms and five swords found in the vehicle were seized. Benoit was released from custody with a future court date.

On June 21, Benoit was arrested by Rocky Harbour RCMP after police received a report of theft of a different vehicle that occurred in St. Barbe. He appeared in court and was released with conditions on June 22.

Following his release from court, sometime between the evening of June 23 and the morning of June 24, Benoit stole a third vehicle from a residential property in Port Saunders.

On Tuesday, Deer Lake RCMP received a report of a dine and dash at White Bay Convenience on the Trans-Canada Highway. Benoit fled from the business into a wooded area. The stolen vehicle, which had run out of gas, was recovered parked on the parking lot of the business.

Deer Lake RCMP and Police Dog Services conducted a search of the wooded area. Benoit was located by Police Service Dog Thor and was taken into custody.

Benoit is charged with the following offences:

Theft of motor vehicle (three counts – one by the RNC and two by the RCMP)

Possession of property obtained by crime (three counts)

Obtain food and lodging by fraud

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorised possession of a firearm

Fail to comply with conditions of a release order (two counts)

Benoit’s next court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow in Corner Brook.