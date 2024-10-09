Man facing charges following single-vehicle crash on Kelsey Drive

The driver of a car that crashed through two sign posts on Kelsey Drive late Tuesday night has a future court date.

At about 11:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to Kelsey Drive, just south of Messenger Drive, following the single-vehicle crash. The driver of a northbound sedan went over a concrete median, uprooting two metal sign posts. With both posts stuck to the front of the car, the vehicle continued nearly one hundred metres along the road until it became disabled. The crash spread debris and oil over a large portion of the road, which forced police to close the two northbound lanes of Kelsey Drive until the scene could be cleared.

The 53 year old male driver of the car was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but was uninjured. He was arrested at the scene and released from custody with a future court date for impaired driving and refusal of a breath demand.

The incident was one of several to which emergency crews responded on Tuesday evening. A young boy was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Sunderland Drive in Paradise shortly before 6:00. There were also no serious injuries to report following a collision at the intersection of Hamlyn Road and Captain Whelan Drive shortly before 7:15, or following a moose-vehicle collision on Portugal Cove Road near Windsor Lake roughly a half hour later.

