Man facing charges after resisting arrest

On Tuesday evening an RNC officer on patrol on George Street recognized a male outside of one of the establishments having a cigarette.

The male was on a court order to refrain from entering any premises licensed to sell beer, wine, or spirits. Upon entering the establishment, the officer pursued the male suspect to the basement and a struggle ensued.

The officer gained control and arrested the suspect. The 28-year-old male was taken to the lockup to await court. He was charged with breaching a court order and resisting arrest.