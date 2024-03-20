Man dies in head-on collision on Veterans Memorial Highway

A man is dead and another seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision last night on the Veterans Memorial Highway.

Bay Roberts RCMP received the report of the crash just before 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they determined a Subaru Impreza and a GMS Sierra collided head-on. The pickup truck was on fire.

Before the fire department arrived, police officers and bystanders extinguished the blaze, primarily using snow.

The driver of the Subaru Impreza died at the scene. The driver of the GMS Sierra sustained serious injuries and is hospitalized. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

The investigation into the collision is continuing. Anyone with information or with dash cam footage is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP.