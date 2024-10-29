Man charged with violent offences in Benoit’s Cove

The RNC has made an arrest following a report of a disturbance in Benoit’s Cove.

On Sunday, shortly after 3 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance on Main Street. Responding officers determined that a man had left the area in a vehicle after causing a disturbance in the area. Following an investigation, a 63-year-old man from Isle Aux Morts was arrested on charges of criminal harassment, uttering threats, and causing a disturbance. The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial court.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.