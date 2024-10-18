Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Torbay

The RNC has charged a man with sexual assault in Torbay.

On Monday, Oct. 14, shortly after 8 a.m., police responded to a report of a woman in need of assistance at a business on Torbay Road. Responding officers believed that a sexual assault had occurred, and the RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit were engaged to investigate.

As a result of the investigation, 43-year-old Eric Tapper from Torbay was arrested on Thursday. Tapper remains in custody to appear in provincial court in relation to a charge of sexual assault.