Man charged with arson for fire that destroyed Sand Bar in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Thirty-six-year-old Nigel Rich of Natuashish has been arreseted by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP for two recent crimes that occurred at commercial properties in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Following a number of tips received from the public, as well as evidence obtained as part of the investigation, Rich was arrested on Tuesday for the arson that occurred at the Sand Bar lounge and for a break, enter and theft that occurred at Da Shed Pub over this past weekend. The fire, which was intentionally set, completely destroyed the Sand Bar.

Rich is charged with arson, break, enter and theft and breaching a release order, which came into effect upon his release from court a few days prior to these crimes.

He is currently being held for a bail hearing in provincial court which will take place this afternoon.

The investigations are continuing. Police are looking to identify a second and possible third suspect involved in the arson that occurred at the Sand Bar lounge. Anyone having information is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.