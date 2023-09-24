Man causes damage to police cruiser and threatens to kill officers in Corner Brook

At 1:30 a.m. overnight the RNC in Corner Brook located 34-year-old Christopher Payne who was unlawfully at large walking on Humber Road.

Payne had been at large since September 16.

Officers attempted to approach Payne and he fled on foot. He was located about an hour later hiding in the back of a parked vehicle.

During his arrest, Payne allegedly smashed the window out of a police car and made threats to kill police officers and the police dog.

Payne was charged with breach of a probation order, property damage, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.