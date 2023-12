On Thursday evening, the RNC in Corner Brook conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Riverside Drive.

Upon speaking to the occupants, a male and female were identified and records checks were completed on the occupants. Police found that the male was on a release order to have no contact with the female driving the vehicle.

The 26-year-old male was arrested and charged with two counts of breaching a release order.

The male was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.