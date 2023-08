At 7:20 p.m. on Monday, the RNC responded to a disturbance at a residence in Conception Bay South.

Responding officers spoke with the female victim who showed signs of an assault.

Police located the male suspect a short while later in his vehicle and a struggle ensued when police tried to arrest him.

The 56-year-old male was brought under control and taken to the lockup, charged with assault, uttering threats, overcoming resistance, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.