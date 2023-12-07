Man and woman arrested while attempting to flee province at Marine Atlantic Terminal

40-year-old Robert King and 41-year-old Tamara Lowe, were arrested on December 3, 2023, attempting to flee the province at the Marine Atlantic Terminal in Port aux Basques.

On Sunday morning, Deer Lake RCMP received a report of a theft of gas and merchandise from White Bay Convenience located on the Trans-Canada Highway at Hampden Junction. Surveillance footage obtained by police helped officers identify the suspects involved, King and Lowe. Officers determined that both King and Lowe were unlawfully at large with outstanding arrest warrants and were on conditions to remain within the province stemming from charges currently before the court.

RCMP say the suspect vehicle was located at the Marine Atlantic Ferry Terminal, waiting to board the vessel, and that’s where the pair were arrested. Upon his arrest, King provided police with a false identity and was found in possession of a number of credit cards and other forms of identification that did not belong to him. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation, which is continuing at this time.

Both King and Lowe have been charged with a number of criminal offences, including theft under $5000, and failure to comply with conditions of a release order. The pair were remanded into custody during a court appearance on Monday. Lowe attends court today while King’s next court appearance is December 8, 2023.