Major update expected in Jennifer Hillier Penney investigation

The RCMP have called a news conference for Saturday morning to provide a significant update on the investigation into the disappearance of. Jennifer Hillier Penney.

The St. Anthony woman was last seen Nov. 30, 2017, the night her sister dropped her off at her estranged husband’s home. Hillier Penney was said to have been going to spend time with their daughter, but was never heard from again.

Family members have said they suspect she was murdered.

RCMP officers in St. Anthony have said they believe people within the town are withholding information concerning her disappearance.

Tomorrow’s news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m at RCMP headquarters in St. John’s. NTV will be there.