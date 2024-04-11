Major jump in gas prices

It will cost a lot more to fill up at the pumps today.

Gas is up 7.6 cents per litre. Diesel motor fuel on the Island dropped by 2.5 cents while diesel motor fuel in western Labrador increased by 4.6 cents.

Furnace oil heating increased by 4.01 cents, stove oil on the Island went up by 4.03 cents and stove oil in western Labrador went up by 3.98 cents.

Propane is down slightly by 0.1 cents.

With this adjustment, the Public Utilities Board continues to shift away from the winter blend implemented in the fall for furnace oil heating fuel and diesel motor fuel.