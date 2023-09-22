Maggie Connors drafted into professional women’s league

It was big moment for provincial hockey star Maggie Connors.

Connors officially became a member of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) on Sept. 18 when the 22 year-old was drafted in the 11th round of the inaugural PWHL player draft in Toronto. The St. John’s native honed her skills in this province before heading to pursue her career with Princeton University. She is the 12th leading scorer in their program’s history with 145 points (78 goals, 67 assists.

The PWHL aims to start their first season January, 2024 with six teams based in Minnesota, New York, Boston, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto.