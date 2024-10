On Saturday, families and friends of victims of alcohol and drug-related crashes will gather in Grand Falls-Windsor to honour their loved ones at MADD Canadaā€™s Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Monument.

The monument, located at Central Funeral Homes in Grand Falls-Windsor, contains the names of 78 people who died or were injured as a result of impaired driving.

The ceremony gets underway at 2:00 p.m.