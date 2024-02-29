LUMUN returning to the table with MUN tomorrow

Ahead of plans to hold a strike vote, The Lecturers’ Union and Memorial University will return to the table tomorrow.

Negotiations reached an impasse between MUN and its 300 per course instructors on February 8.

The union previously said they could be in a strike position as early as March 1, but ahead of plans to hold a strike vote late this week, LUMUN will return to the table with the university on Friday.

The Lecturers’ Union held a membership meeting on Wednesday and said there was great support for a job action if an agreement isn’t reached.

Depending on how talks go tomorrow, the union could hold a strike vote next week.