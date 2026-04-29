The 2026 Best of PCSP Awards

Local News April 29th, 2026

The Town of Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s (PCSP) hosted the Best of PCSP Awards on April 27th. The annual awards ceremony highlights excellence in athletics, arts, business, volunteerism, and community service.

The awards serve as the community’s premier platform for honouring excellence in volunteerism, leadership, and local commerce. Nominees are put forward by members of the community across various categories, including Volunteer of the Year, Service Group of the Year, and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Winners are selected based on their impact on the town, their dedication to public service, and their role in fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all residents.

2026 Best of PCSP Community Awards Recipients:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Carol McDonald

Female Athlete of the Year – Coryssa Tucker

Male Athlete of the Year – Evan Healey

Team of the Year – Northeast Eagles U13C-Black

Coach of the Year – Allison Sturge

Business of the Year – Cove Creamery

New Business of the Year – Sounds of the Cove Music Studio

Artist of the Year – Karen Thorp of Karen’s Woodworking

Youth of the Year – Makenzie Wishart

Senior of the Year – Michael Murray

Volunteer of the Year – Captain Chris Peinsznski

Service Group of the Year – Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s Lions Club

Municipal Scholarship Recipient – James Rees

The Town of Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s Council and staff, extend their congratulations to all those who were nominated for this years awards, and a sincere thank you to the community partners involved who made the awards a success.