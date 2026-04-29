Sport NL Provincial Annual Awards Winners

Local News, Sports April 29th, 2026

Sport Newfoundland and Labrador (SportNL) announced the fifteen recipients of the 2025 Provincial Annual Awards this weekend, with an awards ceremony taking place on Saturday, April 26, at the Delta Hotel in St. John’s, NL. The Provincial Annual Awards celebrates the sporting successes and contributions of people in the Newfoundland and Labrador sports community. The following were the recipients for each of the fifteen award categories. The winners represent 15 sports from communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

Junior Female Athlete of the Year (Margaret Davis Memorial Award) – Falon McLoughlan – Volleyball

Junior Male Athlete of the Year (Joseph P. Mullins Memorial Award) – Gavin Baggs – Para Sport

Executive of the Year (Graham Snow Memorial Award) – Kristyn Coley – Baseball

Volunteer of the Year (Frank W. Graham Memorial Award) – Michelle Healy – Baseball

Rising Star Coach of the Year – Abby Evans – Soccer

Female Coach of the Year – Devonne Ryan – Gymnastics

Male Coach of the Year (John Drinkwater Memorial Award) – Jake Stanford – Soccer

Youth Female Team of the Year – Team NL 14U Black – Baseball

Youth Male Team of the Year – U15 High Performance Program Team NL – Hockey

Senior Female Team of the Year – Holy Cross Nutra Holdings – Soccer

Senior Male Team of the Year (Edward P. Browne Memorial Award) – Holy Cross Challenge Cup – Soccer

Junior Official of the Year Award – Isabelle Crocker – Taekwondo

Senior Official of the Year Award – Dave Dove – Skating

Senior Female Athlete of the Year (Elizabeth Swan Memorial Award) – Jaida Lee – Baseball

Senior Male Athlete of the Year (Ferd Hayward Memorial Award) – Chris Weeks – Swimming