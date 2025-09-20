Single-vehicle crash cracks utility pole, closes portion of centre-city street

Local

A single-vehicle crash late Friday evening forced a partial closure of a street in the centre or St. John’s.

At about 9:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the crash, on Pennywell Road, near Morris Avenue. The driver of an eastbound SUV had lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a utility pole. The force of the collision sheared the pole off at ground level, leaving it suspended by utility wires.

One area resident told NTV news that several people were seen running from the scene of the crash shortly after it happened, though police could later be seen speaking with at least one person of interest.

Police were forced to close Pennywell Road between Smith Avenue and Morris Avenue for some time. Personnel with Newfoundland Power were called to assess damage and replace the damaged pole. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on Pennywell Road in St. John’s (Earl Noble / NTV News)
