Salmon licence holders reminded to submit angling return forms, even if they did not fish

Local News, Nature September 9th, 2026

Salmon anglers in Newfoundland and Labrador are reminded to support responsible management, conservation and long-term sustainability of Atlantic salmon by completing and submitting the salmon angling return form included in their licences, as soon as possible.

This important catch-and-effort information includes whether licence holders fished, where they fished, the amount of time spent angling, and the number of salmon they retained or released.

All salmon licence holders are encouraged to complete their returns, even if they did not fish, did not retain salmon, or were unsuccessful while angling.

Returns may be submitted by mail using the address provided on the log card, by email to DFO.NLSalmonAnglers-PecheursdeSaumonNL.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca, or online through Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s Salmon Angling Return Form.



Salmon angling season closed on September 7 for most of the Island of Newfoundland and closes on September 15 in Labrador.