Rollover crash closes highway, sends two people to hospital

Local News, News October 25th, 2025

A single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road early Saturday morning prompted a road closure and sent two people to hospital.

At about 8:45 a.m. emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road, between Team Gushue Highway and Thorburn Road. The driver of an eastbound SUV had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go into the median. The vehicle then traveled across the westbound lanes over a guardrail, and down a small embankment, rolling over several times.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to reach the two occupants of the SUV. Both were taken to hospital, one of whom reportedly sustaining serious, albeit non life-threatening injuries.

Police were forced to close both westbound lanes of the highway from Team Gushue Highway to Thorburn Road for over two hours in order to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash and to allow for the wrecked vehicle’s removal.

Roads were reportedly wet with some standing water at the time of the crash.

Police also observed several motorists slowing in the opposing, open lanes of the highway to look at the scene and record videos or take photos. The public is reminded that such behaviour is hazardous and against the law.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road early Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Two people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road early Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)