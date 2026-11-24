Local News, News November 24th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) made four arrests following a report of a stolen purse in St. John’s.

Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of a theft around 8:30 a.m. yesterday (Nov. 23) in the centre city area.

The investigation led officers to a residence on Hatcher Street where the stolen property was recovered. Officers charged a 33-year-old female with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant. Three other people were also arrested on scene with outstanding warrants including a 37-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, and a 41-year-old female. Two of those charged were held for court, while the two others were released to appear at a later date.

The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.