Ramp closures on the Cloverleaf Overpass today

The eastbound ramp of the Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed today, Monday, and Tuesday, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to facilitate ongoing bridge work.

Anyone travelling eastbound on Pitts Memorial Drive and wanting to connect to the TCH eastbound will detour by taking the ramp to TCH westbound and turning around at exit 41 to return to TCH eastbound.

Motorists are reminded to pay attention to traffic control, follow detour signage and be prepared to slow down.

