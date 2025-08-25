Province provides latest update on wildfires

Local News August 25th, 2025

The province says crews will maintain their strong response against the Kingston wildfire today, using targeted and consistent suppression strategies. The fire remains smoky along the northern and western boundaries.

On the ground, a dozen crew members from Newfoundland and Labrador, 20 from Ontario, and 42 from British Columbia, will dig into persistent hot spots, with assistance provided by heavy capacity helicopters. Water bombers remain ready to work the fire, if needed, should targets present themselves today.

Despite the ongoing decline in fire activity and intensity, the wildfire is still classified as “Out of Control.” Residents returning to the area should expect to see smoke in some areas. The wildfire is estimated at 10,095 hectares in size.

Paddy’s Pond

The Paddy’s Pond wildfire, currently estimated at 318 hectares, remains “Under Control.” This means the wildfire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure there will be no further spread. Local crews are on site, monitoring for any changes in the fire behaviour.

Martin Lake

The Martin Lake wildfire is classified as “Under Control” and its size remains estimated at 1,633 hectares. Ground crews from this province continue working hot spots and monitoring with helicopters bucketing to provide support, as needed.

While a portion of the Miguel Lake resource road has been re-opened, located three kilometres from Route 360 (Bay d’Espoir Highway), access to cabins beyond Miguel Lake, as well as cabins in the Martin Lake and Rushy Pond areas, remain closed at this time. This is because ground crews continue to work within this area actioning hot spots. Residents are advised to limit road use to local traffic only.