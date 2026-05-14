Police investigate two-vehicle collision in St. John’s

Local News, News May 14th, 2026

The RNC is looking for information from the public as it investigates a two-vehicle collision in St. John’s.

On Wednesday, May 13, shortly before 6 p.m., Operational Patrol Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Outer Ring Road where an eastbound travelling box truck had crossed the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a pick-up truck near the Allandale Road exit. Three people were sent to hospital as a result; one has since been released. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

As part of the investigation, RNC Collision Reconstructionists are seeking any witnesses or video footage (dash camera, cell phone) in the lead up to or immediately following the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.