Pedestrian taken to hospital following collision on busy St. John’s road

Local News, News May 20th, 2026

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a busy road in the east end of St. John’s on Wednesday evening.

At about 7:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to Torbay Road near its intersection with Penney Lane. Indications from the scene are that a pedestrian entered the busy roadway not at the crosswalk and was struck by a southbound SUV.

The individual was assisted by first responders before being taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, remained at the scene, and was cooperating with police. While the investigation is ongoing, they are not expected to receive any charges or tickets as a result of the collision.

Southbound traffic on Torbay Road was redirected at the intersection as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary investigated.

Video from the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision in the east end of St. John’s (Earl Noble / NTV News)