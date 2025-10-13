Local

Holy Cross to play for national men’s and women’s gold today in St. John’s

Strong performances on the senior men’s and women’s sides have booked the Holy Cross entries a spot in two national championship finals today.

On the women’s side, Holy Cross Nutra Holdings defeated Victoria Gorge of British Columbia 3-1 to claim top spot in their group and advance to today’s Jubilee Trophy final.  Jane Pope netted a pair of goals and Keisha Younge added a helper.  Holy Cross Nutra Holdings claimed the national title in 2022 and 2023.  They will play 2024 champions CS Trident – Ouest de Quebec 11 a.m. at King George V.

NL’s second entry, St. John’s New Victorian Homes claimed their first win of the tournament with a 3-2 victory over Edmonton Angels.

Holy Cross men booked a spot in today’s national Challenge Cup final with a 2-1 win over Riviere-des-Prairies. Goals came from Jake Warren and Kyle Williams. The men will square off against Gloucester Celtic for the top men’s amateur trophy in the country at 1:30 p.m. at KGV.

At the U17 championships in Kamloops, BC, Paradise GU17s lost their quarterfinal match in a penalty shoot out with PEI. The teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation play. Feildians BU17s dropped a 2-1 decision to Quebec.

At the U15 championships in Charlottetown, PEI, Paradise and St. John’s BU15s squared off with Paradise taking a 2-1 win. On the girl’s side, St. John’s defeated Winnipeg’s Bonvital 2-1 and Mount Pearl dropped a 0-2 decision to PEI. 

