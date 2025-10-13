Holy Cross to play for national men’s and women’s gold today in St. John’s

Local News, News October 13th, 2025

Strong performances on the senior men’s and women’s sides have booked the Holy Cross entries a spot in two national championship finals today.

On the women’s side, Holy Cross Nutra Holdings defeated Victoria Gorge of British Columbia 3-1 to claim top spot in their group and advance to today’s Jubilee Trophy final. Jane Pope netted a pair of goals and Keisha Younge added a helper. Holy Cross Nutra Holdings claimed the national title in 2022 and 2023. They will play 2024 champions CS Trident – Ouest de Quebec 11 a.m. at King George V.

NL’s second entry, St. John’s New Victorian Homes claimed their first win of the tournament with a 3-2 victory over Edmonton Angels.

Holy Cross men booked a spot in today’s national Challenge Cup final with a 2-1 win over Riviere-des-Prairies. Goals came from Jake Warren and Kyle Williams. The men will square off against Gloucester Celtic for the top men’s amateur trophy in the country at 1:30 p.m. at KGV.

At the U17 championships in Kamloops, BC, Paradise GU17s lost their quarterfinal match in a penalty shoot out with PEI. The teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation play. Feildians BU17s dropped a 2-1 decision to Quebec.

At the U15 championships in Charlottetown, PEI, Paradise and St. John’s BU15s squared off with Paradise taking a 2-1 win. On the girl’s side, St. John’s defeated Winnipeg’s Bonvital 2-1 and Mount Pearl dropped a 0-2 decision to PEI.