Gavin Baggs named Team NL flag bearer for closing ceremony of the 2025 Canada Games

Team Newfoundland and Labrador is proud to announce that multi-medalist Gavin Baggs has been selected as the flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2025 Canada Games in St. John’s.

Baggs, from Paradise, delivered a remarkable performance at these Games, capturing four medals across two sports. He earned three in wheelchair racing on the track: gold in the 1500m, silver in the 100m, and silver in the 400m, and added a silver in para swimming’s 400m freestyle, becoming Team NL’s first medalist of the Games.

“It’s a huge honour,” said Baggs. “There are so many great athletes who could carry the flag for Team NL. We have so many talented and spectacular people competing at the Games, so I am incredibly grateful to have been chosen.”

“Gavin has inspired athletes, fans, and the entire province with his determination and achievements,” said Jamie Randell, Team NL Chef de Mission. “He has represented Newfoundland and Labrador with pride, and we couldn’t be happier to have him as our flag bearer.”