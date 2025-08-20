First ever female hockey association in the province approved

Local News, News, Sports August 20th, 2025

Hockey NL says the province’s first-ever female hockey association will be in place for the 2025-2026 hockey season. The Exploits Female Minor Hockey Association will be responsible for the administration of girl’s hockey in the Exploits Valley area communities that were previously overseen by the Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishop’s Falls and Botwood Area Minor Hockey Associations.

“It’s a step towards putting a focus 100 per cent on growing girls’ hockey and having it governed by a team solely looking at female hockey,” said Hockey NL Executive Director, Craig Tulk.

Tulk said the growth in women and girls’ hockey in the province has risen above 30 per cent in the last five years and Hockey NL has the second highest per capita registration of girls in Canada.

Gary Pardy is the first President leading the inaugural season for the Rapids program which will offer all girls programs and teams from Under 15 to as young as Under 7 in the region. Pardy hopes the new association will encourage more families in the region to register their child in hockey.

“We are committed to establishing a consistent schedule, provide quality coaching and make the Rapids brand one that young girls and families can be proud and excited to be part of during the hockey season,” said Pardy.

The Hockey NL Female Council, who are an elected group of volunteers who manage the operations of provincial competitions and programs, are ecstatic with the first ever association for girls. Sara Taylor is the Chair of the Council and has a vision that more regions will form associations in the coming years. “This is a change we hope will encourage further member associations to form that have objectives to provide a quality program for girls as we continue to address the six key barriers to growing women and girls’ hockey in Canada as reflected in the Hockey Canada discussion paper released last fall.”

Taylor believes that having a governing body in the region, among other positives, will help in improving visibility and celebration of the game, and enhance the allocation of resources in the central region association.

Parents can obtain more information on the Rapids program, by contacting exploitsfemalehockey@gmail.com