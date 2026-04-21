Bonavista RCMP investigating attempted break and enter, seeking public’s assistance

Justice, Local News, News April 21st, 2026

Bonavista RCMP is investigating an attempted break and enter at a retail store earlier this month, and asking anyone with information to contact police.

On April 4, around 1:45 a.m. police responded to a commercial alarm at a cannabis shop on Sweetlands Hill in Bonavista. Officers attended the scene and found that window had been removed in an attempt to access the store.

A suspect was captured on video surveillance, wearing a hooded jacket and a face covering.

If you have any information about this incident or can assist police in identifying this suspect, please call Bonavista RCMP at 709-468-7333.